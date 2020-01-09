



– Denver City Council will consider a request from United Airlines to expand operations at Denver International Airport. The proposed amendment to United Airlines’ lease at DIA would grant the carrier rights to 24 additional gates.

The proposal passed unanimously out of committee Wednesday afternoon. If approved by the full council, United Airlines would increase its gate count at DIA from 66 to 90.

United Airlines is requesting a combination of new an existing gates in Concourses A and B. The airport is adding 39 new gates as part of a $1.5 billion expansion project. Below is the breakdown of the location of the 39 gates:

• A-West – 12 gates

• B-West – 4 gates

• B-East – 7 narrow-body gates

• C- East – 16 gates

United is requesting all 12 new gates in Concourse A, along with 11 existing gates. In Concourse B, the airline is requesting one additional gate.

The four new gates on B-West will be the first to open by the end of 2020 with the rest of the gates opening in 2021. When complete, all three concourses will feature amenities including an opportunity for passengers to step outside at DEN’s post-security outdoor patios. The new outdoor space will provide views of the mountains or prairies and will feature a pet relief area, outdoor seating and fire pits.

Gate waiting areas at all 39 new gates will also be improved with a variety of seating options, from lounges to work spaces to bar stools, all with power outlets for charging. Restrooms in the new space will also be upgraded and more family restrooms, nursing rooms and pet relief areas will be added. Passengers will also have more dining and shopping options near the new gates.

Officials at United said acquiring additional gates would create more hiring opportunities. The airline currently employs about 7,000 people in the Denver-area, with 1,000 employees hired in the last year.

Each day, approximately 500 United flights depart and arrive at DIA. The airline hopes to increase that number to 700 flights by 2025.

Denver City Council will vote on United Airlines’ gate proposal on Jan. 21.