DENVER (CBS4) — Customers who pay cash at King Soopers stores can’t get their change back in coins right now. Kroger, the company that owns King Soopers, said the Federal Reserve is experiencing a significant coin shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers who pay cash can chose to have their change loaded onto a customer loyalty card, and the money will be automatically applied to their next purchase. Or, customers may choose to donate the change to Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, an initiative aimed at eliminating hunger in the U.S.
Customers can still pay with debit and credit cards.
Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. — with nearly 3,000 grocery stores in 35 states. There are about 20 locations in the Denver metro area.
