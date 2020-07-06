(CBS4) — Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, says it has created an at-home coronavirus test kit, and is making them available to its employees for free. The tests will be available starting this week — and some of those will be coming to Colorado.
Kroger hopes to process 60,000 kits by the end of July.
Kroger says the kits will be available to frontline associates at Kroger based on medical need. Employees need to make a tele-health appointment, and video chat with a medical professional while taking the test to ensure proper sample collection.
The Kroger Health COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will initially be available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia. Additional states will be added in the coming weeks.
Kroger will be making the kits available to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks.