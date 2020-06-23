DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers is saying “Whooooaaa” when it comes to removing the penny ponies from stores across Colorado. The grocery chain told CBS4 that no long-term decision has been made when it comes to the ponies that have been a staple in King Soopers stores across the state for decades.
For 73 years, kids got a 90-second ride for only a penny thanks to the tradition started by Eddie Bennett’s Grandpa Stanley back in 1947. The penny horses have been rounded up during the coronavirus pandemic, and those that remain in stores have been covered and unplugged.
Of the 120 horses, more than half have been corralled at the Bennett family’s workshop in Sterling.
Now King Soopers has released a statement on the stable situation, Thank you for sharing your passion for the penny horses. We know how much you love them & we do too. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns we have put a pause on penny horse rides. At this point there have not been any long term decisions made regarding their future in our stores.