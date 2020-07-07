Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis has once again extended the disaster declaration for coronavirus. This is the fifth time he’s issued the emergency order since March 10. By signing the executive order, the governor opens the state to more relief funds from the federal government.
The executive order issued Monday increases the funds to the state public health department by $82.7 million and to the Department of Public Safety by $16 million, according to Colorado Politics. Those funds come from the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund, which relies on CARES Act money.
The latest disaster declaration lasts for 30 days.