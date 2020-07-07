HUGO, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Prairie Music Festival is happening Aug. 8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo — but people who attend will have to sign a coronavirus waiver.
“By attending the event you absolve the Colorado Prairie Music Arts and Music Council, it’s board, volunteers and staff of any liability should you contract COVID-19,” the website states.
Organizers say all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask, practice “proper hand hygiene,” and practice social distancing. The website says Lincoln County has had just four confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Singer/songwriter Aaron Watson is headlining the festival.
Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $30 for adults and $5 for kids.
“Join us in Hugo, Colorado – deep in cattle country for an authentic western experience at the Lincoln County Fair! Come out to our free events for a day at a small-town county fair and stay for a night full of county music under a night sky, with stars untainted by the city lights,” the website states.
The free activities during the day include a CPRA Rodeo – “boasting some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in Colorado competing in events like Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bullriding!”
The fair will also have bounce houses and an obstacle course, along with a trade-show, unique vendors and concessions.
