Denver Officials Respond To 150 Emergency Calls About Dogs In Hot Cars In First Half Of 2020With record heat in the forecast, officials from Denver Public Health & Environment's Denver Animal Protection department are reminding drivers to never leave their pets alone in vehicles.

43 minutes ago

The Broomfield Police Department Says There Was A 182% Increase In Calls Over Illegal Fireworks Compared To This Time Last YearFrom June 28th to July 5th Broomfield police department received 220 calls over illegal fireworks.

45 minutes ago

DIA Is Trying To Keep Its Promise Of Transparency By Providing Updates As The Great Hall Project Moves ForwardAs DIA continues their great hall project they have set up an online dashboard showing progress and budget for the public to see.

48 minutes ago

The Pikes Peak Cog Railway Is Set To Reopen In May 2021The Pikes Peak cog railway is currently undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in May 2021.

51 minutes ago

West Metro Fire Crews Battle Fire That Started Outside The Home, Moved To AtticWest Metro Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire that started outside the home and moved into the attic.

58 minutes ago

Study: Denver Is Second-Most Gentrified City In AmericaA new study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), found Denver is the second-most gentrified city in America. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago