DENVER (CBS4) – TSA screened nearly 2.7 million people nationwide over the holiday weekend. That’s low compared to the same week in previous years, but it’s by far the most since the COVID-19 outbreak in March.
In June, Colorado’s Tourism Office launched a campaign encouraging in-state travel for a safe and measured way to reinvigorate the hospitality industry. Despite COVID-19 cases spiking across the US, more than 100,000 people passed through Denver International Airport over the weekend.
According to DIA’s scheduled seat capacity by city, the majority of travelers came from California, Arizona, Illinois and Texas — states with some of the highest coronavirus numbers in the country.
New Mexico’s governor recently tightened travel restrictions, requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days. That includes residents returning to the state.
In a statement to CBS4, state officials say Colorado has no plans to enforce a mandatory quarantine for visitors or Coloradans returning from other states.
However, it’s still recommended that Coloradans cancel non-essential trips and do not travel if you feel sick.
For more information about what to do if you are traveling to Colorado or from Colorado, visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/travel.