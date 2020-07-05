COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Rapids delayed the team’s travel plans Sunday after two members of the organization received presumptive positive test results for Covid-19.
The Rapids were scheduled to report to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the resumption of Major League Soccer’s 2020 season.
The team has tentatively rescheduled its departure to Tuesday, July 7th. All teams were expected at the facility by July 8th.
Final lab results have not been received.
Colorado’s first game is scheduled for July 12th against Real Salt Lake. Only two other games are currently scheduled — against Sporting KC on the 17th and Minnesota on the 22nd.
The Rapids started the season with two wins before the season was interrupted in the second week of March, during the early stages of the coronavirus’s impact.
It was then that Colorado Governor Jared Polis, with advisement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, mandated that all large public events or group gatherings such as professional sports, concerts and theater performances, and festivals would be cancelled until further notice.
The Denver Nuggets were also planning to use the Walt Disney World complex for the resumption of the NBA season.