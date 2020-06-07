



– The Denver Nuggets will continue their quest to win their first NBA title. On Thursday, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a format to restart the 2019-20 season with a 22-teams returning to play at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The tentative start would be on July 31 with 13-teams coming from the Western Conference and nine-teams coming from the Eastern Conference.

The Nuggets (43-22) are currently in third place in the Western Conference Standings, 1.5 games behind the LA Clippers (44-20). The last time the Nuggets touched the court was on March 11, when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver wasn’t playing their best — only going 4-4 after the All-Star Break — before played was suspended, but Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been training with All-Star center Nikola Jokic and believes Denver can still reach their goal of winning the NBA title once play resumes.

“We know we can go win the title,” Murray said on a zoom call to reporters on Friday. “Me and Joker have been in Denver this whole time. I’ve been working out even before the gym was to reopen. I’ve been doing at-home workouts like everybody else have been doing. I’ve stayed active. I’ve stayed busy. I just can’t wait to hoop.”

One of the challenges for Murray and the Nuggets will be playing the games without any fans, to help keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.

“I think that’s one of the biggest game changers for everybody. Me included. Me especially because the fans they get me going, I get the fans going and it’s just a back and forth energy. It’s a lot of fun. That’s a huge part of the game and it’s going to be a lot different not playing with fans,” he said.

Murray also spent time watching plenty of film from when he was in college at the University of Kentucky to now with the Nuggets.

