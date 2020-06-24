DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police found thousands of pounds of illegal commercial-grade fireworks inside a truck.
On Tuesday, police pulled over 31-year-old Louis Maestas in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Eliot Street. He consented to a search and police found 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks inside.
That amount, when not stored properly, is designated as hazardous waste. The fireworks were seized and the truck was impounded.
Maestas was ticketed for Possession of Illegal Fireworks and the Illegal Transportation of Hazardous Materials without license or placarding.
“In the last two days we’ve gotten a couple of thousand pounds of illegal fireworks, commercial grade fireworks off our streets,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said on Wednesday.
Pazen reminded residents that fireworks are illegal in Denver and those caught igniting them could be subject to a $999 fine.
