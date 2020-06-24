DENVER (CBS4) – The night skies in the Denver metro area and along Colorado’s Front Range have been illuminated with fireworks well before Independence Day this year.

The question is, why? Could it have something to do with people letting off steam after being stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown? Could it be as a result of the lack of fire bans?

Perhaps people are buying their own fireworks due to the cancellation this year of so many major displays? Some wonder if there is a connection with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Showtime is just after dark. One big display took place without a permit or variance this past weekend. The unexpected display Sunday night happened just west of Coors Field in Denver. Colin McIntosh recorded it on his phone.

“All of the sudden it sounded like a war zone. Fireworks going off. My dog jumped on me,” he said.

It’s not just downtown. All over the metro area and Front Range, the sight of fireworks have been illuminating the skies, to the delight of some, frazzling the nerves of others.

At Olde Glory Fireworks on Federal Boulevard in Adams County, a steady stream of customers are making this is a banner year.

Owner Aeron Calkins speculated on why business has been so good.

“With everything that has happened I think more people are staying home and with the lack of public displays, they are going to celebrate in their backyards and cul-de-sacs with safe and sane fireworks.”

The items that stay on the ground are generally legal in Colorado. Those that go into the air and explode are not. That is unless you have proof you are taking them out of state.

Denver police and other law enforcement agencies are reporting higher levels of calls of illegal fireworks this year over the past.

But the display near Coors Field was a doozy.

“Maybe people have access to this and can’t shoot it off at shows this year because of everything going on,” McIntosh suggested.

The Denver Fire Department says it is not issuing fireworks permits. The Denver Police Department responded with the following comment:

“We did not have any calls for service complaints specifically for a fireworks show that occurred near Coors Field during that time. We weren’t made aware of a show if there was one.”