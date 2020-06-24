Denver Art Museum Prepares To Welcome Public With New ExhibitionThe Denver Art Museum will reopen Wednesday for members and welcome back the general public Friday.

Colorado Tourism Office Encourages In-State TravelAs popular destinations being to open with restrictions, Colorado’s Tourism Office is encouraging residents to support the state’s industry by vacationing within driving distance.

Ready To Spend That Cash You Saved On Haircuts? Treat Yourself At These Denver SalonsLooking to check out the best hair salons in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end hair salons in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Reopening Colorado: Bars Resume Business, Anxious For FutureIt will still take longer until hanging out at the bar gets back to normal, but for now, bars in Colorado can open at 25% capacity or up to 50 people indoors.

Colorado Has Plenty Of Places To See FireworksThey may not be your typical stretch-out-on-a-blanket with crowds of hundreds or even thousands experience, but a number of Colorado communities are planning fireworks displays.

Vail Resorts Announces Summer Reopening Plan For Colorado ResortsVail Resorts announced on Thursday its plan for reopening five Colorado resorts with safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.