DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen reminded residents that fireworks are illegal in Denver and those caught igniting them could be subject to a $999 fine. He talked about the consequences during Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s news conference to discuss coronavirus on Wednesday.
Pazen recognized that the Denver Police Department has received an increase in the number of fireworks calls in the past few days.
“In the last two days we’ve gotten a couple of thousand pounds of illegal fireworks, commercial grade fireworks off our streets,” said Pazen. “We want compliance, we seek compliance.”
Pazen talked about those impacted by illegal fireworks like those suffering from PTSD, veterans, service animals and pets.
Hancock also mentioned that it’s not just Denver experiencing an increase in fireworks, but that it appears to be a nationwide issue.
“We will continue to try to enforce the law, but it is a very difficult law to enforce, that is the reality,” said Hancock.
Those fireworks calls can also take a toll on the already stressed police force.
“Again we remind everyone that we these are illegal. It stresses, more, it further stresses the law enforcement that’s trying to respond to other calls, and it’s disruptive to the peace and quiet of families around you,” said Hancock.
And the reason the police do not enforce the legal laws on the lawless is…………
What a lie. The lawlessness that has taken over our city is the fault of the Mayor and Governor. They have enabled criminal and thugs to get away with almost anything. You can’t walk on the 16th street mall downtown at night anymore because of all of the muggers and riff raff waiting to attack you. Our city is a disgrace and the government is not willing to do anything about it.