CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It has been over a month since Suzanne Morphew went for a bike ride near her home outside of Salida and never came home. On Wednesday, nearly two dozen members of law enforcement plan to conduct a community canvas in Chaffee County.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says investigators will “contact residents and others to not only share information about Ms. Morphew’s disappearance, but also focus on obtaining any new information in her case.”
The sheriff’s office said it will be a “comprehensive effort.”
“In addition to countless interviews conducted in the last month, approximately 500 tips have been called into a designated tip line in the investigation,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Additionally, 10 large-scale searches have been conducted throughout the county.
Last month, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property. Officials with the sheriff’s office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case.
Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day — May 10, 2020.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Morphew’s disappearance as a missing person case.
The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.