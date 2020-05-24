SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Chaffee County Sheriff’s investigators, the FBI and the CBI return to their search in Salida for a missing woman. Suzanne Morphew disappeared on Mother’s Day from her home in Maysville. Investigators say she never came home from a bike ride.
Sunday marks two weeks since the 49-year-old vanished. Investigators turned their focus to a residential construction site east of Salida on Friday.
CBS4’s Rick Sallinger spoke with the property owner who says Suzanne’ husband, Barry, was hired to lay dire on riverfront land along the Arkansas River.
Investigators have since been digging through dirt and concrete for clues. They plan to continue digging on Sunday.
No one has been arrested, and investigators are still labeling this missing person’s investigation.
The sheriff said, despite rumors, no body has been found. The Morphew home in Maysville remains sealed off. Previous searches there and at a nearby reservoir were not successful.
Barry issued an emotional plea one week ago for her return, offering to do “whatever it takes.”
Friends and family are offering a $200,000 reward for information that leads to Morphew’s safe return. Anyone with tips is asked to call the dedicated tipline, 719-312-7530.