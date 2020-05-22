



The FBI, CBI and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office are searching a residential property on the east side of Salida. They say the search was initiated based on “information developed during the Suzanne Morphew missing person case.”

“The property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Ms. Morphew,” investigators stated.

No details about the search are being released at this time. It is not known how long this search will take law enforcement. Investigators said an update will be provided at the conclusion of the search.

Morphew, 49, was last seen on Mother’s Day, May 10.

Morphew’s husband was in Denver, her family says, and a neighbor reported her missing when she didn’t return from her bike ride. Morphew’s bicycle was recovered but investigators have not said anything about its condition.

“…the house continues to be held by law enforcement during this open investigation through a search warrant that has been sealed by the court,” the sheriff’s office stated this week.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated that it is not unusual in these types of investigations to start at the home and extend outward, in an effort to seek clues surrounding the disappearance.

“The Morphew residence is just one of many areas of focus as part of this open investigation at this time,” officials with the sheriff’s office stated.

As of Wednesday, May 20, investigators had received approximately 200 tips reported to the designated phone line for information about Morphew’s disappearance.

Morphew’s husband posted a reward of $100,000 for information. That was doubled by a family friend, to $200,000.

'Honey, I Love You': Suzanne Morphew's Husband Reaches Out To Her In New Video The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are searching for Morphew. The investigators created a dedicated tip line for anyone with more information: 719-312-7530.

