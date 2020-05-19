CBSN DenverWatch Now
RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A hearing for the owner of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that opened for dine-in service earlier this month and violated a cease and desist order, will continue next Tuesday.

(credit: CBS News)

Lauren Boebert attended her hearing via video. Shooters opened despite a cease and desist order. The Garfield County Health Department suspended the restaurant’s license on Friday.

Boebert said she needed to open to avoid shutting their doors forever.

(credit: CBS)

Boebert is running to unseat fellow Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in this year’s election.

