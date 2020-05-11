



– A Castle Rock restaurant that defied the state’s public health order and opened on Mother’s Day has been temporarily shut down by the health department. C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen on Trail Boss Drive let dozens of patrons dine inside on Sunday — despite the coronavirus outbreak. Video of the packed dining room went viral.

On Monday, the Tri-County Health Department issued an order to close to the C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen just after 12:30 p.m. Officials stated that they warned the owners on Friday not to open the dining room.

“…after warning the restaurant on Friday not to open and reminding them they are only allowed to do take-out and delivery…. the restaurant was opened to dine in eating on May 10,” the health department stated.

“The restaurant was ordered to close immediately and to remain closed until such time as the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) determines the establishment is in compliance with the Public Health Order 20-28.”

During a regular briefing on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced the state and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment have invoked authority to suspend the restaurant’s license for likely 30 days.

Polis said the restaurant is causing an immediate health hazard.

“I hope, I pray, that nobody falls sick from businesses that choose to violate the law,” he said. He added businesses that decide to violate public health orders will ultimately delay re-opening for the businesses that are following public health orders.

If the restaurant owners refuse to follow the health order, their business license could be revoked, the health department warned.

Restaurants and bars have been closed to dining and have only been able to do delivery and pick up service since Mar. 19.

“It is disheartening that this restaurant has chosen to move ahead of the public orders and not even consider implementing best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is not fair to the rest of the community and other business owners that are following Safer at Home and doing their part. We sincerely hope that C&C will choose to cooperate with the rules under which they are allowed to operate so we can lift this closure order,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

