RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A popular restaurant in Rifle has reopened despite receiving a cease and desist order. Shooter’s Grill is known for serving food to customers who carry firearms.
The restaurant reopened on Saturday. Owner Lauren Boebert tweeted “If you want freedom, you have to go out and take it.”
Yesterday, I opened my restaurant in Rifle, CO.
Small businesses everywhere deserve the chance to open up. We are the life blood of this nation’s economy.
Thank you to #BikersForTrump and more for coming out and joining us at @ShootersGrill yesterday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4T2Icajl4G
— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 10, 2020
She opened the restaurant Saturday has served 300 to 400 people so far.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued a cease and desist order on Tuesday.
“There’s no difference into going into my restaurant for 20 minutes and someone going into a salon for an hour-and-a-half,” said Boebert.
Boebert said she will do everything to keep her doors open and her staff employed.