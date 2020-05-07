Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora is one step closer to getting an In-N-Out Burger restaurant. According to public records, the chain has finally purchased the property. It will be located at Aurora Town Center on East Alameda — the former home of T.G.I. Fridays.
The transaction for more than $2 million happened last week, giving some hope to burger lovers in the Denver metro area.
Officials did not say when the restaurant in Aurora is scheduled to open.
The chain plans to open locations in Colorado Springs and Lone Tree in 2020. In-N-Out officials have also submitted plans to open a location in Fort Collins.