DENVER (CBS4) – Many major school districts around the Denver metro area announced on Friday that they will not have in-person learning for the rest of the current school year, including Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools, the two largest school districts in Colorado.
A total of 14 area superintendents signed a letter that went out early Friday afternoon.
The following schools all announced the decision on Friday:
Brighton 27J
Adams 12 Five Star
Adams 14
Aurora Public Schools
Cherry Creek School District
Clear Creek School District
Denver Public Schools
Douglas County School District
Englewood School District
Jeffco Public Schools
Littleton School District
Mapleton School District
Sheridan School District
Westminster School District
“Collectively we believe, and are making the decision, that in the best interest of the children, staff, and the communities that we serve, our schools will remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year,” the superintendents wrote.
This week Gov. Jared Polis ordered all schools in Colorado closed to in-person learning through April 30.
Boulder Valley School District has said they are only staying with online learning until that date as of now.
The Thompson School District separately announced on Friday they’ll be closed for the remainder of the current school year and continuing only with online learning.
“The key factor leading to this decision is guidance from county health officials that the impact of COVID-19 is likely to peak during the last week of April. This creates a significant safety risk for all of our students, families and staff members and because of that determination, I truly feel that this is the wise step for us to take as a district and a community,” Superintendent Dr. Marc Schaffer wrote.
Poudre School District announced the same decision on Thursday.
“With the safety of staff, students and families top of mind, PSD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Smyser has made the difficult decision to continue remote learning through the remainder of the school year,” the district tweeted.