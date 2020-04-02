— The Poudre School District announced Thursday that it would not reopen during the 2019-20 academic year.

“With the safety of staff, students and families top of mind, PSD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Smyser has made the difficult decision to continue remote learning through the remainder of the school year,” the district tweeted.

The district posted the following statement online:

Larimer County currently has data that predict the last week of April to be the peak of COVID-19 in Colorado. While these models change and more data becomes available daily, at this time it seems unlikely Colorado schools will reopen for in person learning this school year. While the governor extended his ban of in person learning through April 30th, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment fully expects that to be extended through the end of the school year.

Larimer County is recommending school districts consider closing for in person learning through the end of the year. “As we urge our community to take the stay-at-home orders seriously, it is unlikely we will see a re-opening of in person learning for this school year,” says Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director. “All of us want our students to go back to school, including me, but we have to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and that means keeping students out of schools and continuing with the virtual learning options our school districts have in place.”