DENVER (CBS4) — All public and private schools across Colorado will remain closed through April 30, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday. Polis said he extended the closure to align with federal recommendations.
While some districts are still struggling to get remote-learning programs up to speed, the governor assured residents that students will get the education they need.
“They won’t lack the academic achievements they need to advance to the next grade level,” Polis said.
Polis said many districts are preparing for the possibility that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“We certainly advise that school districts prepare for that,” Polis stated Wednesday.
He said many districts are also planning alternatives to physical commencement ceremonies — some may do a virtual experience, others may have students march in a ceremony during the next academic year.
The executive order closing schools went into effect Mar. 23.
RELATED: Denver & Jeffco Public Schools Make Changes To Grab & Go Meal Times
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado