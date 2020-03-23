BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder joined Denver in announcing a “stay at home” order on Monday. The public health order directs people to stay home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Under the order, people in Boulder are encouraged to only leave their homes for essential activities such as buying groceries or getting outdoors only if strict social distancing is observed.
“People need to take social distancing seriously to stop the spread of this virus,” said Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam. “We have asked everyone to maintain at least six feet between individuals and not to gather in groups. Voluntary measures are not enough, and we must enact a stay at home order for everything but the most essential activities if we are to flatten the curve and stop the social spread of COVID-19.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a “stay at home” order during a news conference on Monday afternoon. Officials amended the order on Monday evening to exempt liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and construction operations that enact physical distancing.
Officials said businesses that provide essential services and cannot implement work from home policies should continue to implement social distancing for workers. Officials also recommend those employees wear personal protective equipment.
The stay at home orders in Boulder and Denver go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said the orders will stay in effect through April 10 and may be extended as needed.
The order will be discussed at the virtual Boulder City Council meeting on Tuesday. To read the full public health order, visit the city of Boulder website.