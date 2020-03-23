



– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a “stay at home” order during a news conference on Monday afternoon. The order is to help stop the spread of coronavirus in Colorado.

Hancock said part of the reason is because of the lack of testing.

“Our challenge is that Denver is the population center in the state and we have the highest number of positive cases in the state,” said Hancock.

The stay at home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and stay in effect until April 10.

Hancock said that over the weekend he saw people playing games in the park or having a picnic and that those activities will no longer be allowed under the stay at home order.

LINK: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock “Stay At Home” Order

“Cities and regions that have acted quickly have had better results,” said Hancock. “With Denver being the most densest part of the state, it makes sense that we would take this bold move.”

This comes amid a series of measures to keep COVID-19 from spreading, including school closings, business closings including bars and restaurants, and an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis prohibiting large groups of people totaling 50 or more.

“People and businesses need to take physical distancing seriously in order for this to work,” said Hancock.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

“If you are sick, stay home. If you are not sick, stay home,” said Hancock.

He also reiterated the need for blood donations and how difficult it can be to stay at home.

“This order is no means a change in the attitude or belief that we should panic buy,” said Hancock. “You can go to the grocery store and buy what you need and then return home.”

“We’re going to get to the other side of this,” said Hancock. “We can get there faster if everyone stays home.”

Hancock asked for voluntary compliance and urged residents to stay home.

That means that businesses that are not considered essential are being encouraged to close until April 10.

The parks will stay open but people are encouraged to practice physical distancing while at the park. That means that people can walk their dogs but are discouraged from participating in organized activities with others.

Hancock said residents can find a complete list of exceptions in the order or at DenverGov.org.