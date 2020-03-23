DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of people wasted no time getting in line outside Argonaut’s, a liquor store in Denver, following Mayor Michael Hancock’s announcement on Monday. He issued a stay-at-home order which first listed liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops as non-essential.
At 5 p.m., the city updated the order to exclude those businesses which participate in “extreme physical distancing.”
The Order has been updated with the following changes::
· Liquor stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt.
· All marijuana stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt.
· All construction operations and projects will be exempt.
— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) March 23, 2020
I… I have no words. pic.twitter.com/X2uYmuw9eL
— Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) March 23, 2020
Other stores saw similar turnout.
Massive Crowds at the grocery stores and liquor stores following @MayorHancock order to stay at home pic.twitter.com/NhPNC52vl1
— Jeff Gurney (@JefGurney) March 23, 2020
Lines of people stretched outside recreational marijuana shops like one shop on Lincoln Street.
Many called into concern the lack of social distancing seen in pictures taken by CBS4’s Mekialaya White minutes after the announcement.
The stay at home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and stay in effect until April 10.
