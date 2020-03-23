NEW INFODenver Mayor Michael Hancock announces stay-at-home order
DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of people wasted no time getting in line outside Argonaut’s, a liquor store in Denver, following Mayor Michael Hancock’s announcement on Monday. He issued a stay-at-home order which first listed liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops as non-essential.

At 5 p.m., the city updated the order to exclude those businesses which participate in “extreme physical distancing.”

(credit: CBS)

Other stores saw similar turnout.

Lines of people stretched outside recreational marijuana shops like one shop on Lincoln Street.

(credit: CBS)

Many called into concern the lack of social distancing seen in pictures taken by CBS4’s Mekialaya White minutes after the announcement.

The stay at home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and stay in effect until April 10.

