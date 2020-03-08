Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Country Club confirms to CBS4 a visitor and their family are under quarantine for coronavirus. The person visited the country club on Feb. 26, officials say.
Officials say this family is the same family whose children attend St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Denver. That case of coronavirus was confirmed by Denver Department of Health officials during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
The school closed early on Friday.
The country club notified employees and members of the case and urged them to follow CDC guidelines on virus prevention.
As of Sunday morning, there are eight presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado.