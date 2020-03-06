Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Douglas County on Friday afternoon. This brings the total number of cases confirmed in Colorado to eight.
These cases are not related to the case confirmed in Douglas County on Thursday, an adult female in her 70s who lives in Douglas County.
The two cases confirmed on Friday afternoon include an adult in her 40s who returned from a trip to Italy and a student who returned from a trip to the Philippines. The student did not attend classes.