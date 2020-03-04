



Detectives in El Paso County are diligently looking for the body of Gannon Stauch. He disappeared more than a month ago and was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch.

The sheriff’s office arrested her in South Carolina and announced charges of first degree murder. She’s being extradited and is expected to arrive at the El Paso County jail soon.

As of 5 p.m. she was booked into the Saline County jail in Kansas.

Total strangers showed their support for Gannon’s family by placing blue ribbons around the sheriff’s office when Stauch arrives.

“We want to put them up around the jail because we want that to be the last thing that she sees like I said, but we also want to put some up at the courthouse around the court because she’ll be there too. We just want to keep reminding her until she fesses up and tells us where he is. Bring him home. We just want him back,” said Christy Gibson, who lives in the community.

Investigators stated on social media, “We are still looking for him to bring him home to his family so he can have a proper burial.”

Stauch is expected in court on Thursday.