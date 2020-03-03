EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gannon Stauch‘s stepmother Letecia “Tecia” Stauch appeared in court in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday morning, one day after she was arrested for murder. The 11-year-old was first reported missing on Jan. 27.
Letecia Stauch was arrested early Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is facing first-degree murder charges- child under the age of 12 years, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence. She will remain in custody without bond in South Carolina until she is extradited to Colorado Springs.
She is not fighting extradition and is expected to return to Colorado soon.
If Leticia is convicted of the charges she is facing, she faces life in prison.
During the news conference in El Paso County on Monday, investigators said they believe that Gannon is no longer alive and that they have yet to locate him.
Gannon’s mother talked about justice for her son after Letecia’s arrest announcement, “Please hold off questions until we know that this person, this stepmom that I even trusted, that she will pay 100% for this thing that she did. Because I want to live on this Earth knowing that justice will be served for my little boy.”