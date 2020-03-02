



– The woman who was trusted with missing boy Gannon Stauch has been arrested for his murder. The 11-year-old was first reported missing five weeks ago by his stepmother Letecia “Tecia” Stauch.

She faces first-degree murder charges for a child under the age of 12 years, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence. Tecia Stauch was arrested early Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and will remain in custody without bond until she is extradited to Colorado Springs.

Gannon’s mother, Landen Hiott, was emotional as she talked publicly for the first time since Tecia’s arrest.

“I never thought I’d be standing here. It’s a nightmare,” said Hiott.

She also thanked the community for their outpouring of support during the search for Gannon, which stretched on for five weeks, I’m astounded by the amount of love that’s not come for me, it’s come for my boy.”

She spoke for more than two minutes at Monday’s news conference with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and El Paso County District Attorney where investigators made the arrest announcement.

They also talked about how they’re still searching for Gannon even as they know he’s not alive.

“Today I got the worst news and the best news,” said Hiott. “Obviously we know what the worst news is. The best news is that justice will be served and I’ll make sure that justice is served. Because my boy did not deserve any of this, that has happened to him.

“Please hold off questions until we know that this person, this stepmom that I even trusted, that she will pay 100% for this thing that she did. Because I want to live on this Earth knowing that justice will be served for my little boy.”