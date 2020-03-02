EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gannon Stauch’s stepmother Letecia “Tecia” Stauch has been arrested for investigation of murder. It’s been nearly five weeks since Gannon Stauch was reported missing.
Sources close to the parents of Gannon told CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger that Gannon’s parents were informed Monday morning that Tecia was arrested.
The 11-year-old was was first reported missing Jan. 27 after he didn’t return home. The search that was supposed to take place on Friday in the area of Highway 105 and Highway 83 has been postponed.
The Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference today at noon at Centennial Hall, located at 200 S. Cascade Avenue, in Colorado Springs to announce a major development in the Gannon Stauch case. pic.twitter.com/msqJDxCMFW
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 2, 2020
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a major development in the investigation that will be released during a news conference at noon on Monday.
Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.
There is still no sign of Gannon.