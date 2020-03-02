Rotary Snowplow Clears Way For Cumbres & Toltec Scenic RailroadFor the first time in more than two decades, a rotary snowplow cleared the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad tracks. The rotary snowplow sliced its way way through the snowdrifts on Sunday.

Denver Weather: Snow Totals From Storm Measure Between 0.5 And 4 InchesMost neighborhoods in the Denver metro area saw 1-2 inches of snow late Sunday into early Monday. Some areas saw less while other locations saw up to 4 inches including the Broomfield area.

Dozens Of Semis, Vehicles Involved In Pileup On I-80 In WyomingDozens of semis and other vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Sunday afternoon.

Monarch Mountain Extends Ski Season By A WeekEnough snow fell during the month of February in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for one ski area to be confident that they will be able to stay open later than normal this year.