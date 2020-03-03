



– It’s Super Tuesday in the race toward Election Day. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get results for Colorado’s primary.

How many states vote on Super Tuesday?

Fourteen states and one US territory vote on Super Tuesday: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

How many delegates are at stake?

Tuesday’s contests will mark the largest Election Day to date in terms of delegates up for grabs this election cycle. About one-third of all pledged delegates (1,344) will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

CBS4 News at 6 p.m. will air exclusively on CBSN Denver.

CBSN Denver will have special primary results coverage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CBS4 News at 10 p.m. will wrap up the results.

Karen Morfitt is at a party for Joe Biden. Dillon Thomas is at a watch party on the Auraria campus. Jeff Todd is with Democratic Party leaders. Makenzie O’Keefe is at a President Trump watch party. Dominic Garcia is at the Bernie Sanders’ campaign office.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd will be analyzing the primary results with the help of Republican analyst Dick Wadhams and Democratic analyst Mary Alice Mandarish.

Who is running for president?

Five Democratic candidates are running for president:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Two Republican candidates are running for president:

President Donald Trump

Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld

PHOTO GALLERY: Super Tuesday In Colorado

