JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three men have been sentenced in the murder of 28-year-old Cymone Duran. Duran’s body was found burning near a dumpster in the 700 block of Nile Street in Golden on Nov. 5, 2018.
Alonso Quintana, 28, was sentenced to life in prison plus 160 years on Monday.
Quintana was convicted of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness, retaliation against a witness, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and other charges.
Rene Rosales, 36, was sentenced to 150 years in prison. Rosales was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a crime.
Abel Gallegos, 36, was sentenced last month to life in prison plus 163 years. Gallegos was convicted of multiple charges including first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree kidnapping, retaliation against a witness, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.
The men were convicted after Duran’s body was found burning near a dumpster in Golden in November 2018.