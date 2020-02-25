CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Abel Gallegos, Alonso Quintana, Cymone Duran, Deadly Shooting, Jefferson County News, Rene Rosales


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three men have been sentenced in the murder of 28-year-old Cymone Duran. Duran’s body was found burning near a dumpster in the 700 block of Nile Street in Golden on Nov. 5, 2018.

Cymone Duran (credit: Duran family)

Alonso Quintana, 28, was sentenced to life in prison plus 160 years on Monday.
Quintana was convicted of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness, retaliation against a witness, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and other charges.

Alonso Quintana (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Rene Rosales, 36, was sentenced to 150 years in prison. Rosales was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a crime.

Rene Rosales (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Abel Gallegos, 36, was sentenced last month to life in prison plus 163 years. Gallegos was convicted of multiple charges including first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree kidnapping, retaliation against a witness, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.

Abel Gallegos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The men were convicted after Duran’s body was found burning near a dumpster in Golden in November 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply