GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman is dead and Jefferson County detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

Someone called about a fire at Nile Street and Colfax Avenue in Golden Monday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m. That’s just west of where Colfax crosses under Interstate 70.

Firefighters say they found a fire outdoors. They also found the woman’s body. She hasn’t been identified and her age hasn’t been released.