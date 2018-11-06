GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman whose body was found burning near a dumpster in Golden has been identified as Cymone Duran.

Pleasant View Fire crews discovered Duran’s body early Monday morning in the 700 block of Nile Street.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Duran, 28, died of a gunshot wound. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

JeffCo Sheriff’s Office Conducting a Homicide Investigation. Victim Identified As Cymone Duran. Details: https://t.co/jJeV2aTPgr #JeffCo If you have info, please call our tip line at (303) 271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO at (720) 913-STOP (7867). pic.twitter.com/13htokILqw — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 6, 2018

Someone called about a fire at Nile Street and Colfax Avenue in Golden about 1:45 a.m. just west of where Colfax crosses under Interstate 70.

The fire is believed to be connected to the homicide and is also being investigated.

A suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).