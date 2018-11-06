BREAKING NEWSChris Watts reaches plea deal in murder case to avoid death penalty
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman whose body was found burning near a dumpster in Golden has been identified as Cymone Duran.

Pleasant View Fire crews discovered Duran’s body early Monday morning in the 700 block of Nile Street.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Duran, 28, died of a gunshot wound. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Someone called about a fire at Nile Street and Colfax Avenue in Golden about 1:45 a.m. just west of where Colfax crosses under Interstate 70.

murder investigation 2 Body Found Near Brush Fire Identified, Death Investigated As Homicide

(credit: CBS)

The fire is believed to be connected to the homicide and is also being investigated.

A suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

