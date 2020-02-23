MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Election officials in Mesa County say they found 574 ballots from the November election in 2019. The ballots were never picked up.
In fact, they were forgotten in the ballot box outside of the Mesa County Elections Office.
The Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, says the office is still trying to figure out how it happened.
“I’m reviewing video to see what exactly happened. I have a colleague coming in from the Secretary of State’s office this weekend. We’re going to be laying out best practices,” she said. “I will work tirelessly to make sure that this never happens again or anything like this.”
Peters says on Election Day, ballot boxes are checked throughout the day, and they should be checked several times in the days that follow.
