EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a push on social media to get President Donald Trump to mention the search for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. The president is campaigning at the World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
The search for Gannon continues more than three weeks after he was first reported missing. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has spent thousands of staff hours and received more than 630 tips in the case so far.
Gannon was first reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who said Gannon left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has received 637 tips in the search for Gannon. The office has spent more than 7,000 hours of investigative work done by the sheriff’s office and the FBI. More than 8,400 staff hours have been put into the search, which includes large-scale searches and small, specific searches.
Those search efforts consist of using drones, horses and canines.
The FBI and other agencies have joined the search for Gannon.
If you see him, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555 or 911.
If you have any information that can help in this case, call EPSO’s tipline at 719-520-6666 or email shrtips@elpasoco.com.