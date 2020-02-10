Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Gannon Stauch. The 11-year-old boy was first reported missing on Jan. 27 after his stepmother said he didn’t return home from a friend’s house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Gannon Stauch. The 11-year-old boy was first reported missing on Jan. 27 after his stepmother said he didn’t return home from a friend’s house.
Community members organized the vigil which took place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lorson Ranch on Saturday.
On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced large search groups would be suspended. Instead, more focused, smaller groups would continue to look for Gannon.
The sheriff’s office said this is still considered a “missing person, endangered child” case, and there are no suspects in Gannon’s disappearance.
If you have tips or any information call the tip line at 719-520-6666 or email the sheriff’s office at tips@elpasoco.com.