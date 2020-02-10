  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Paso County News, El Paso County Sheriff, Gannon Stauch, Missing Boy, Missing Child


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Gannon Stauch. The 11-year-old boy was first reported missing on Jan. 27 after his stepmother said he didn’t return home from a friend’s house.

Gannon Stauch

Gannon Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

Community members organized the vigil which took place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lorson Ranch on Saturday.

(credit: CBS)

On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced large search groups would be suspended. Instead, more focused, smaller groups would continue to look for Gannon.

(credit: CBS)

The sheriff’s office said this is still considered a “missing person, endangered child” case, and there are no suspects in Gannon’s disappearance.

If you have tips or any information call the tip line at 719-520-6666 or email the sheriff’s office at tips@elpasoco.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply