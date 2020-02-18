COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Colorado Springs this week. Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner will join the president during a rally on Feb. 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.
The rally is set to start at 5 p.m. local time. Tickets are available online on a first come, first served basis.
Gardner for Senate Communications Director Jerrod Dobkin issued the following statement ahead of the rally:
“Senator Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado, including the BLM headquarters, Space Force, delivering clean drinking water to fifty thousand Coloradans, record low unemployment, and more. Senator Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes.”
Colorado Democratic Party spokesman David Pourshoushtari released the following statement Thursday evening:
“Cory Gardner’s a spineless yes-man who’s sold out Colorado to Donald Trump time and time again. Whether it’s their numerous attacks on Coloradans’ healthcare or raiding millions of dollars from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, it’s no wonder they’re both so profoundly unpopular here in Colorado. We rejected Trump in 2016, and we’ll reject him and his enabler Cory Gardner at the ballot box this November.”
Campaign 2020 Resources
See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.
The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.
Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
So why did you decide to give us that little opinion from, “Colorado Democratic Party spokesman David Pourshoushtari”? This is a article speaking about a Republican President and a Republican Senator having a Republican rally and has nothing to do with a Democratic spokesman’s point of view or personal opinion. So this was a shaming promotion for ‘YOUR’ or ‘YOUR EMPLOYER’S’, self gratification against two fairly elected officials of our United States Government. You and your Democrat friends better get your safe space ready. Another loss in November is coming soon. If you would remove your head from your anus, you might be able to see and hear a lot better. Fake News is slowly self-destructing itself. Have a nice day. Bernie P.
Remove the Anti-President and the traitor Gardner from office instantly!
Colorado Springs is infested with anti-American filth!