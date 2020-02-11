



– For the first time in two decades, Colorado is hosting a presidential primary rather than the caucus system. This week voters will get ballots in the mail.

Denver Elections Communication Manager Alton Dillard joined CBS4’s Britt Moreno on CBS4 This Morning to talk about the primary election. He said unaffiliated voters will get both a Democrat and Republican ballot in the mail. Voters should fill out one ballot and return it. If a voter fills out both, their vote will be disqualified.

The date to know is March 3, Super Tuesday, when voters need to have their ballots in for either Republican or Democrat candidates.

Dillard said voters should mail in their ballots by Feb. 24. In Denver, voters can drop off their ballots at voting centers and drop-off boxes up until March 3 at 7 p.m.

“In Denver, you don’t have to get out of your car. You can drive and drop off to 37, 24/7 drop off boxes in the City and County of Denver,” said Dillard.

This year, parents might see their teenagers get ballots in the mail. A new Colorado law allows teens as young as 17 to cast ballots if they are turning 18 by the time the general election takes place on Nov. 3. Teens will get an “insert that goes into ballots” explaining the process.

