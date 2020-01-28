  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    10:30 AMCBS News Special Report/President Trump & Israeli President
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    11:01 AMCBS News Special Report/Impeachment Trial Coverage
    View All Programs
By Mekialaya White
Filed Under:Kelsey Berreth, Krystal Lee, Patrick Frazee, Teller County News


TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman whose testimony was a critical part of putting Patrick Frazee behind bars faces sentencing on Tuesday morning. Krystal Lee, Frazee’s on-and-off girlfriend, was a key witness in the trial for the murder of Kelsey Berreth.

Krystal Lee Kenney

Krystal Lee (credit: CBS)

Last year Lee testified that Frazee beat Berreth with a baseball bat inside her Woodland Park condominium, and their daughter was inside another room at the time of the killing.

Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee and Krystal Lee (credit: CBS)

Prosecutors say Lee helped them crack the case. Among other things, she showed them places in Berreth’s condo where she cleaned blood from the scene. She also showed them where Frazee burned her body, which he had placed in a plastic container.

Krystal Lee Kenney (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Lee took a plea bargain in the case; she faces anywhere from probation to three years in prison, although the judge could exceed that. Without that deal, she could have faced a sentence of more than 100 years.

“We did a deal with the devil. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about that. And I’m not proud of that. But there’s no question that Kelsey wouldn’t have had the sure justice today without making that deal with the devil,” District Attorney Dan May said of the plea bargain.

RELATED: Patrick Frazee’s Attorneys File Notice To Appeal Conviction

Mekialaya White

Comments

Leave a Reply