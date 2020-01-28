TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman whose testimony was a critical part of putting Patrick Frazee behind bars faces sentencing on Tuesday morning. Krystal Lee, Frazee’s on-and-off girlfriend, was a key witness in the trial for the murder of Kelsey Berreth.
Last year Lee testified that Frazee beat Berreth with a baseball bat inside her Woodland Park condominium, and their daughter was inside another room at the time of the killing.
Prosecutors say Lee helped them crack the case. Among other things, she showed them places in Berreth’s condo where she cleaned blood from the scene. She also showed them where Frazee burned her body, which he had placed in a plastic container.
Lee took a plea bargain in the case; she faces anywhere from probation to three years in prison, although the judge could exceed that. Without that deal, she could have faced a sentence of more than 100 years.
“We did a deal with the devil. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about that. And I’m not proud of that. But there’s no question that Kelsey wouldn’t have had the sure justice today without making that deal with the devil,” District Attorney Dan May said of the plea bargain.
