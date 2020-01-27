TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Patrick Frazee‘s attorneys have filed a notice to appeal his conviction in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, court records show. Frazee was convicted Frazee of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.
Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.
Prosecutors believe Berreth was murdered in her Woodland Park home in Colorado. She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 on security video at a grocery store. Her body has not been found.
Prosecutors leaned on the testimony of Krystal Lee, Frazee’s on-again, off-again girlfriend. She claimed Frazee tried three times to get her to murder Berreth and eventually admitted to killing her himself.
Lee testified that Patrick Frazee beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat inside her Woodland Park condominium — and that their young daughter was in another room in the town house at the time. Lee testified that she helped clean up the crime scene, at Frazee’s request.
Lee said Frazee put Berreth’s body in a metal trough and burned it outside his home in Florissant.
Lee took a plea bargain and faces anywhere from probation to three years in prison when she is sentenced on Tuesday. Without making a deal, she could been sentenced to more than 100 years. The District Attorney called the plea bargain “a deal with the devil,” but he said without Lee’s testimony they wouldn’t have had a case.