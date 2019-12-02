



– A key witness in the Kelsey Berreth murder investigation will be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2020, for her role in covering up the crime. Krystal Lee testified that Patrick Frazee beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat inside her Woodland Park condominium — and that their young daughter was in another room in the town house at the time. Lee testified that she helped clean up the crime scene, at Frazee’s request.

“Krystal Lee says that when she walked into Kelsey Berreth’s town home, she saw blood everywhere. … She was cleaning up this massive crime scene,” CBS affiliate KKTV reporter Ashley Franco reported.

“[Lee] said she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth’s home to be burned, including a stuffed animal, children’s building blocks and what she thought was a Bible,” CBS News quoted the Gazette as reporting. “She also testified that Frazee and Berreth’s baby daughter was in the home when the blindfolded mother was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat.”

Lee also testified that Berreth’s final words were, “Please, stop” to Frazee.

During Frazee’s trial, K-9 handlers testified a trained dog picked up the scent of human decomposition at that condo. The same scent also was found by another dog in a barn that Frazee rented.

Lee said Frazee put Berreth’s body in a metal trough and burned it outside his home in Florissant. Lee said she left to return to Idaho while the fire was still burning.

Along the way, Lee said she sent text messages to Berreth’s mother and employer from Berreth’s phone. Lee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering, saying she took Berreth’s phone to Idaho — at Frazee’s request — to make it look like Berreth had left the state.

Frazee’s attorney attacked Lee’s testimony — saying she had every reason to lie to get plea deal for zero to three years. If convicted of attempted murder. Without making a deal, she could been sentenced to more than 100 years.

The jury convicted Frazee of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.