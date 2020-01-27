COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The man accused of shooting at a Colorado Springs officer earlier this month has been arrested. Colorado Springs police caught 35-year-old Randy Bishop Sunday afternoon.
Bishop is suspected of shooting Colorado Springs Police Officer Beau Becker on Jan. 13, after a traffic stop near Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. Officer Becker was injured in the shooting but has been released from the hospital.
Investigators say Bishop drove away after the shooting but crashed at Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street — then ran from the wreck.
On Sunday, police found Bishop driving a blue Mercedes in the 900 block of Tammany Drive.
“Bishop fled, leading the officers to utilize their vehicle in order to disable the Mercedes in the 800 block of Tammany Drive,” police stated. “Neither the suspect nor any of the involved officers were injured.”
He’s facing numerous charges, including first degree attempted murder of a peace officer, assault, child abuse, and second-degree kidnapping.
Bishop was also wanted in connection with a case in November 2019, in which he escaped custody of a CSPD detective while at Memorial Hospital. In that case, the detective chased Bishop through hospital hall and had a physical struggle with Bishop. During the struggle, Bishop took control of the detective’s firearm and fired at least one shot.
“The Colorado Springs Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in providing tips and information about Randy Bishop and his whereabouts,” officials stated.
Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.