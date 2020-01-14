COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Springs police officer shot over the weekend has been identified as Beau Becker. Becker, a four-year veteran of the police force, was shot on Saturday night.
Investigators believe Randy Bishop, 35, shot Becker near Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. Bishop has been on the run since escaping from police custody at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in November 2019. During that escape, Bishop allegedly assaulted an officer, took control of the officer’s gun and fired at him before running out of the building and stealing a BMW.
Over the weekend, Colorado Springs police first tried to pull Bishop over for an expired license plate registration.
Officers say Bishop shot at them and then drove away in the vehicle. That’s when officers fired back, but it’s not clear if Bishop was hit.
He crashed the car about a mile and a half away and then ran away.
Officials consider Bishop armed and extremely dangerous. He has an arrest warrant for attempted murder.
Becker is expected to fully recover from the shooting over the weekend.
Anyone with information about Bishop is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).