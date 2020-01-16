COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 35-year-old Randy Bishop.
Bishop is suspected of shooting Colorado Springs Police Officer Beau Becker on Saturday night, after a traffic stop near Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. Officer Becker was injured in the shooting but has been released from the hospital, officials said Wednesday.
Investigators say Bishop drove away after the shooting but crashed at Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street — then ran from the wreck. Bishop is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Bishop is also wanted in connection with a case in November 2019, in which he escaped custody of a CSPD detective while at Memorial Hospital. In that case, the detective chased Bishop through hospital hall and had a physical struggle with Bishop. During the struggle, Bishop took control of the detective’s firearm and fired at least one shot.
“Due to the dangerous crimes of which Bishop is accused, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are working together to stop Bishop in his tracks. Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering an enhanced reward – up to $10,000 – for information leading to Bishop’s arrest.”
Individuals may submit information safely and anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net, the P3 app, by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. You may also call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666; or dial 911, if appropriate.