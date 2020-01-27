Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will lead a call with the community on youth gun violence Monday evening. Mayor Hancock wants to hear how the city can support emerging community efforts and connect with more residents and youth.
According to a statement released by the mayor’s office, Hancock and officials from public safety and community engagement will update residents on efforts and existing programs focused on prevention, intervention and suppression of youth gun violence.
“The Mayor’s call-to-action is meant to create a unified community-wide effort to stop the violence and better support our youth,” officials said.
The youth gun violence community call will begin at 6 p.m. The dial-in number is 302-202-1106 and the code is 960157.
You can RSVP for the call here.
