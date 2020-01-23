  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a southwest Denver urgent care center and later died. Investigators later said victim was shot early Wednesday evening on the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue.

Officers were called to the Federico F. Peña Southwest Urgent Care on South Federal Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m. It was later determined the shooting had taken place approximately 15 minutes beforehand.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are trying to find the vehicle the teen was dropped off in and they are looking for the people who were in the car.

Anyone who has information that might be helpful in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

