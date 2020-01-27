  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — Safe Haven Denver is holding a candlelight vigil Monday evening and asking the community to come together and take a stand against violence.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

“In response to multiple tragedies across our city Safe Haven Denver is organizing this candlelight vigil,” Safe Haven Denver officials wrote on Facebook. “We are asking for the support of all members of the community. This is your city! These are your people!”

Officials say it will be a a time of prayer and unity.

The vigil will be held at Ruby Hill Park, at 1200 W. Florida Ave., at 5 p.m.

