DENVER (CBS4) – A New Year’s storm will bring periods of snow to Colorado’s high country today along with strong gusty wind. There are several winter weather alerts in the mountains through tonight. We expect the heaviest snow to fall along and north of Interstate 70 with the highest totals in and around Steamboat Springs.
That’s where we anticipate the most travel troubles to be by tonight. Some routes like U.S. 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass and I-70 over Vail Pass could be especially difficult at times.
In Denver and on the eastern plains it will be relatively mild compared to recent days thanks to a strong and gusty wind coming off the higher terrain. We call this a Chinook wind and it will warm many areas into the 50s today. Areas along and east of the foothills have a very slight chance of seeing a stray rain or snow shower as this weather system moves through the region.